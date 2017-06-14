While the latest season of Married At First Sight proved a huge ratings win for Nine in Australia, it wasn't exactly a raging success in the matchmaking department.

Out of 11 couples, only one remains together.

But a surprising new romance appears to have risen from the ashes of the rejected contestants.

Scarlett Cooper, 28, and Andrew 'Jonesy' Jones, 38, have sparked relationship rumours with a particularly cosy new Instagram photo.

Scarlett uploaded a picture of the pair at a dinner recently, writing alongside it: "I like u because u r genuine n funny n u let me stay at ur house (sic)."





In another, the pair are sitting together with a group of friends.





Back in March, the pair was spotted wandering around Andrew's hometown of Perth. It's been reported Scarlett was staying at his house.

For those that may have forgotten: Scarlett left the competition early on in the piece, after failing to find love with her gym junkie partner Michael Tomic, and becoming caught up in a texting scandal with someone else's 'husband'.

But her dramatic storyline was nothing compared with Andrew's.

His first bride Lauren Bran famously did a runner on their wedding night, and his attempt at a second round with Cheryl Maitland ended in an explosion of chaotic rage.

However, Andrew and Scarlett appeared to really hit it off at the final dinner party of the series, with viewers quick to notice there was some pretty heavy flirting. At one point, she even told him: "I wouldn't have left you, I would have stayed".

If this turns out to be a serious relationship, the reality TV stars will be only the second couple to have formed from the latest season.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy have just moved in together in his hometown of Melbourne, while fan favourites Alene Khatcherian and Simon McQuillan recently called it quits.