The actress and model - who famously dated the Rolling Stones rocker and has two children with him, Marlon, 47, and Angela, 45 - has passed away at the age of 73.

Her friend Stella Schnabel announced the news on Instagram, writing: "I have never met a woman quite like you Anita. I don't think there is anybody in this universe like you. No one has ever understood me so well.





"You showed about life and myself and how to grow and become and exist with it all. I was a little girl thinking I was big but I became a woman through knowing you. The secret lyrical you. My best friend. The greatest woman I have ever known.

"Thank you for the most important lessons - because they are ever changing and definitive. Like you. We are all singing for you, how you liked it. Go in peace my Roman mother, you will always be in my heart."

Advertisement

Whilst Bebe Buell wrote in her own Instagram post: "There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official "sixth Stone"... I will love you forever, dearest Anita. Sleep with the special angels, Gods & Goddesses... RIP. (sic)"

Anita first met the Rolling Stones at their Munich concert in 1965 and ended up dating Brian Jones before she went on to have a relationship with Keith.

Speaking about her time with the band, she said: "I've always loved the blues and Brian especially was a real blues man. It was more than just pop. I thought they were great, you know.

"In those days. Now I'm not so sure! Somebody like Keith, he's got a future because he can sit up like a blues man until he's 90, he can just strum his guitar and sing his songs and people will always listen; but all this pop stuff. I'm not really interested."