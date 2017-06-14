Several well-known Kiwis will be at Team New Zealand's side as it fights to win the Louis Vuitton America's Cup.

The team's battle against the Jimmy Spithill-led Oracle Team USA begins early Sunday morning, so some local celebrities are keen to get there sooner rather than later.

The Americans will have an edge on the Kiwis - they start the first to seven challenge with a 1-0 advantage after taking out the earlier round robin series.

Former Real Housewives of Auckland star Gilda Kirkpatrick will fly to Bermuda with good friend and fellow reality TV star, Michelle Blanchard.

Kirkpatrick, who is also an author, confirmed they will stay on friend Annette Presley's yacht in the Caribbean country to watch the action.

"It's good that Team NZ made it for the finals, it should be exciting."

Kirkpatrick said she was a big fan of America's Cup racing having attended all of the events except for San Francisco.

"So it's good to go back there on the water and chase the boys. It will be good."

Kirkpatrick and Blanchard fly out tomorrow.

She labelled helmsman Peter Burling "a pro" but said the whole team had performed well.

"All we can do is cheer on the boys and be there to show support."

× Gilda Kirkpatrick, right, and friend Michelle Blanchard will stay on a yacht owned by friend and businesswoman Annette Presley, above. Photo/NZME Gilda Kirkpatrick, right, and friend Michelle Blanchard will stay on a yacht owned by friend and businesswoman Annette Presley, above. Photo/NZME

Speaking from her yacht with a group of friends, businesswoman Presley told the Herald the atmosphere was amazing.

"There's so many Kiwis here, it's great," Presley said. "We've been out on the boat and the vibe is just out of this world. It's really incredible and there's this amazing feeling that we're going to win this time."

Presley said the New Zealand fans had formed "a huge supportive community", saying they had all been catching up and watching the sailing together.

"There's this seriously positive energy here," she said. "It really feels like we're going to win."