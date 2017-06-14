The fourth season of Broad City is going to be a little bit different, its creators have confirmed.

This time around, the comedy show's stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer have revealed they're going to censor all mention of the current US president's name as if it was a swear word.

The move comes after the pair dedicated an entire episode of Broad City's third season to Hillary Clinton - including a guest appearance from her.

But, revealed, Jacobson to USA Today, "this game-show host became president of our country (and) we rewrote a lot" of the current season

And they're taking that attitude to an extreme.

"We bleep his name the whole season," revealed Glazer about Trump.

The Comedy Central show is set to return to air in late August.