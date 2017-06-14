Robert Irwin is quickly making a name for himself with US audiences - but during his latest television appearance, the young Wildlife Warrior left the host completely confused.

The youngest Irwin appeared on Celebrity Family Feud along with Terri and Bindi in the US overnight and his Aussie accent proved a little too strong for host Steve Harvey.

"Something a five-year-old might ask a bank to loan him money to buy," was the question for the famous family.

Robert was quick to respond.

"A car!" he yelled out enthusiastically in his Australian accent.
Steve had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

"What did you say?" the visibly baffled host replied.

"A car," Robert repeated.

And that's when his mum Terri, who was born and grew up in the US, stepped in to do some translation.

"A k-argh," she said, her American accent making everything much more clear for Steve.

"Oh car!" the host replied.

Despite the confusion, Robert led his family to victory and took home $25,000 for their Wildlife Warriors charity.