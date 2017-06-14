Demi Moore has unveiled a new look - a gap-tooth smile thanks to a missing front tooth.

The 54-year-old actress revealed she has "sheared off" her gnashers, hinting she had ground them down, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

The 42-year-old talk show host quizzed the Rough Night star on a photo she had sent in to the NBC show's studios, in which one tooth is visibly missing.

He said: "You sent us a photo and it's the most insane thing I've ever seen. How did this happen?"

Advertisement

To which she replied: "I sheared off my front teeth. I'd love to say it was skateboarding or something really kind of cool, but I think I think it's something that's important to share because I think it's literally, probably after heart disease, one of the biggest killers in in America, which is stress.

"Stress sheared off my front tooth. But, in an effort to get ready for you, I wanted to make sure my teeth were in."

Moore says that her grown-up children, 28-year-old Rumer, 23-year-old Tallulah and 25-year-old Scout - whom she has with ex-husband Bruce Willis - think their mum is more "fun" and "vulnerable" looking without her front teeth.

She said: "My children love seeing me without my teeth. They think it makes me look more vulnerable and fun. I literally knocked it out, it was almost like it fell out my warranty was up."

Moore is grateful to the dental experts who fixed her teeth and provided her with a great smile again.

She said: "Thank god for modern dentistry. I swear to God, go out there and practice modern dentistry. Thank God. People have a hard time at the dentist and I would like to share that it can be really a lot of fun."

Moore's stress could be caused by the lawsuit that has been filed against her in relation to a non-swimmer who died during a party at her Beverly Hills home in July 2015.

The family of Edenilson Valle - who tripped over a rock and fell in the water - filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her, but Demi has requested that the entire suit be thrown out as she has done nothing wrong.

The Ghost actress wasn't at the property when her caretaker threw the party but the man's family recently added her to their lawsuit, which was originally filed against the trust who owned the party, as they argued "there were no depth markers or any safety signage in the 10-foot-deep pool, there were rocks around the pool which created a trip hazard".

- Bang! Showbiz