Australian celebrity Andy Lee has revealed the "weird" tactic some celebrities use when they want to go on a date with another star.

The funnyman told Hit106.9 FM's Nick & Sophie that celebrities will sometimes get their manager to approach the other star's manager to see if they'd be keen to catch up.

"I've had it happen a few times and it's a strange thing," he told the hosts of the Newcastle-based radio show.

"I won't say who, but my manager rang me one day and said, 'How about this?' and I was like, 'Nah, we're not doing this'. It's all a bit weird."

And Andy Lee's not the only star who thinks the tactic is a little odd.

Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker said she was initially turned off when tennis star Andy Roddick had his agent call hers to arrange a date.

"I just thought it was incredibly creepy that I got a random call saying, 'Hey, this guy wants your number'," Decker said on HBO's Real Sports.

"I mean, it's - it's a little weird. So I'm like, 'No, that's - no thank you. Like, if we can meet, he can come up to me and ask for my number. But it's not gonna be through his agent.'

"So five months goes by. My agent showed me a press conference [featuring Andy Roddick] from the Aussie Open in '07 ... And I was like, 'This guy is pretty funny.' He came to New York for our first date. And we've been together ever since."

Decker and Roddick were married in 2009 and have a one-year-old son called Hank.