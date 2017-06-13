Even Batman had his secrets; Now details of the extravagant sex life of the late Hollywood legend Adam West, have been revealed.

The actor best known for his role as Batman - which he played between 1966 and 1968 - reportedly led a wild life, which was filled with so much sex and booze he slept with up to eight women a night, according to the Daily Mail.

"It was the Swinging Sixties with free love and women threw themselves at us," West said of the attention him and his co-stars would receive in an interview.

The details emerged mere hours after the actor died, aged 88, after a short battle with leukemia.

The actor became an icon when he played the role of his life as Batman. Dressed in a black and grey costume which he said drove the ladies "crazy", he got a lot of female attention - and he made sure to make the most of it.

He and Burt Ward, his co-star who played Robin, would have "quickies" with women in between scenes and while in costume.

The actor said, years after the show: "Because of the physical limitations of the costume, you gotta have quickies." Offset, his sex life appeared even wilder.

West reportedly became a regular at orgies. Once, he and his friend and co-star Frank Gorshin - who played the villain, The Riddler - were banned from an orgy because they were mimicking the characters they played on television.

West said: "We walked in and it was an orgy. So I immediately went into the Batman character, and Frank went into the Riddler character, because we were getting the big giggles.

"It was so funny to us, what we walked into. And we were kicked out. We were expelled from the orgy."

West - who was twice divorced by the time he took on the iconic role - dated actresses including sisters Natalie and Lana Wood - who was a former Bond girl.

After the ABC show died out in 1968, West struggled with being typecast and had a hard time finding consistent work.

His personal life became more tame and he married his third wife, Marcelle Tagand Lear, in 1970. The pair had four children together.

The star was married three times, and had six children. He had homes in Los Angeles and Palm Springs, but he and his wife, Marcelle, spent most of their time at their ranch near Sun Valley, Idaho.