Sky has axed its sci-fi channel The Zone in favour of a new "Sky box sets" channel.

But it's not all bad news for Zone fans as while the channel is disappearing, the content will stay and will be distributed across other channels instead - including the box sets channel.

The new channel will feature binge-worthy series including the exclusive first-run of drama Bellevue starring Anna Paquin, American Gothic starring Antony Starr and Mary Kills People starring Jay Ryan - all Kiwis making it big overseas.

It will also have screenings of critically acclaimed series like Jane the Virgin, Fortitude, 11.22.63 and Outcast.

Travis Dunbar, SKY's Director of Entertainment, says: "The long-form narrative has gone from strength-to-strength in recent years with viewers becoming invested in television and experiencing it like never before.

"While other broadcasters continue to focus on the reality genre, SKY has always been ahead of the curve in terms of premium drama content - firstly with the launch of SoHo and now with SKY BOX SETS which offers the opportunity to watch an entire season of a series, in HD, from 7.30pm every night."

The Zone will disappear from Sky on June 30 and Sky Box Sets will launch August 1 and will be available to all SKY domestic customers at no extra cost.