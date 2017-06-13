The Weeknd may have just sneakily announced he will be coming to New Zealand in November.

The hip hop super star announced his Starboy world tour in two phases - the first being in the US, UK and Europe.

Since then rumours have been circulating of a New Zealand tour date and now it seems they've been proven true after The Weeknd took to social media to announce phase two.

PHASE 2 (US, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND) pic.twitter.com/zVKUFwzbbA — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) June 13, 2017





According to his tweet, The Weeknd will play one show in Auckland on November 29 before moving on to Australia.

While he hasn't yet released information regarding a venue or ticketing, this seems like as sure a sign as we can get.

This visit will mark his first ever visit to New Zealand.