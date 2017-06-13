10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

A rep confirmed the 36-year-old star's pregnancy to E! News, who reported the baby would be due later this year.

Stiles is currently engaged to Preston J. Cook. Cook proposed on Christmas Eve 2015 when the couple were holidaying in Isla Grande, Colombia. He reportedly got down on one knee before popping the question.

"All around, it was a really wonderful trip. We stayed on an island that was really beautiful and there was a lot of great snorkelling. The city was really nice, too, but because I live in the city the natural scenery was really great," Stiles told People last year.

It's understood the couple are still in no rush to get married.

"I'm not getting a ton of marital advice," E! News reported Stiles as saying.

"We're really slow on the wedding planning so I haven't really been soliciting advice."

"Somebody told me about radical empathy, but I'm still trying to figure out what that means. I'm trying to figure out what makes it radical."