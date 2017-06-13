Fans are hoping for more information to be revealed about a sequel to The Last of Us when Playstation's E3 press conference kicks off today.

Unlike Xbox's conference, which focused on its new system the Xbox One X, Playstation is expect to reveal new games and deliver information on others already hinted at.

They include Detroit: Become Human, Uncharted: Lost Legacy, Days Gone and Death Stranding.

There will undoubtedly be some new reveals too.

You can watch it all unfold from midday:

