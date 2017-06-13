Sean 'Diddy' Combs is Forbes magazine's Highest-Paid Entertainer of 2017.

The 'Bad Boy for Life' hitmaker has topped the annual list of high-earning showbiz stars after raking in an impressive $130 million (NZ$180.5m) in a 12 month period, mainly due to him selling a third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million (NZ$97m).

He also partnered with Diageo Ciroc vodka and took part in his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour, which also went some way to topping up his bank account.

Beyoncé follows behind with $105 million ($146 million NZ), mainly due to her recent Formation World Tour and the release of her unexpected but critically acclaimed album 'Lemonade'.

JK Rowling - the famed author of the 'Harry Potter' series - re-entered the top 100 after a three year break and took third place with $95 million US whilst 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker Drake and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo completed the top five with $94m US and $93m US respectively.

The Weeknd also rocketed to sixth place with $92m US, followed behind by Howard Stern ($90m US) and Coldplay ($88m US).

Elsewhere on the list, Kylie Jenner also makes her first appearance at the age of just 19, earning money from her brand endorsements, the family's reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and her cosmetics company and clothing line.

Other stars making their debut on the list include Amy Schumer, who is at number 69 with $37.5m US and Chance the Rapper, who squeezes in at number 95 with $33m US.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's earnings dipped 74% from $170 million US in the previous year to $44 million US this year, mainly due to her successful 1989 World Tour, which took place in the latter half of 2015.

Forbes magazine's Top 10 Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2017 is as follows:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs - $130m US ($180.5m NZ)

Beyonce - $105m US ($145m NZ)

JK Rowling - $95m US ($132m NZ)

Drake - $94m US ($130m NZ)

Cristiano Ronaldo - $93m US ($129m NZ)

The Weeknd - $92m US ($127m NZ)

Howard Stern - $90m US ($125m NZ)

Coldplay - $88m US ($122m NZ)

James Patterson - $87m US ($120m NZ)

LeBron James - $86m US ($119m NZ)