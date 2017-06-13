If La La Land wasn't quite enough of a musical for you, there's good news in store.

A full concert version of the film, featuring an 80-piece orchestra and jazz ensemble, will screen in Auckland in December.

The show will feature the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra performing Justin Hurwitz's Oscar-winning La La Land score alongside a screening of the movie at Spark Arena on December 20.

Released in 2016, the Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling musical was a massive box office hit and won six Academy Awards, including best director and best actress.

Tickets for the show go on sale on June 16, with a My Live Nation pre-sale beginning on June 14.