To her legions of fans, Beyonce's pretty much perfect - but the singing superstar's father and ex-manager has revealed she has one big weakness.

And it's a flaw that may explain her retreat from the public eye in recent years - while her albums sell by the truckload, the former Destiny's Child frontwoman rarely gives interviews nowadays.

Matthew Knowles recently gave a speech on artist management at Howard University, where he spoke about the importance of identifying an artist's weaknesses.

"Everybody thinks that they're the greatest and they should. We as a label executives, we have to know the limitations of the artists. I can tell you all my artists, the limitations," he said, before revealing what Beyonce was no good at - and his other singer daughter Solange excelled at.

"See, I would never have Beyoncé up here public speaking. She's not good at it. Solange was just at Yale. She's incredible at it. But I know all of my artists' weakness. They all have weaknesses."

Don't expect any public speaking from Beyonce anytime soon - the singer is expected to enjoy a decent break from the entertainment industry with the imminent arrival of her twins.

Knowles had been his daughter's manager since the start of her career, until she dumped him in dramatic fashion in 2011 - the same year her mother Tina divorced him.