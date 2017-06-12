Production on the latest US season of a Bachelor spinoff reality show has suddenly halted, with cast and crew sent packing after allegations of "misconduct".

E! News reports that filming of Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended "indefinitely," with contestants spotted flying home from the show's Mexico location. In a statement, the show's producers say an investigation is underway.

READ MORE:

• The Block NZ: Is there a stink on site already?

• J-Law's plane drama at 31,000 feet

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action," says the statement from Warner Bros.

Advertisement

The reality show features previous contestants who have been featured on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, sending them to an exotic location for another shot at love. This upcoming fourth season was set to premiere on August 8 - but E! now reports that it has been cancelled altogether.

So exactly what sort of "misconduct" would be grave enough to suspend an entire reality show, midway through filming?

LA Times journalist Amy Kaufman, who is currently writing a book about The Bachelor, quoted an unnamed source from the production in a series of tweets regarding the scandal.

According to the source, the trouble came when a producer witnessed racy conduct between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios.

"I just spoke to a source who says he knows why Bachelor in Paradise was just cancelled. Here we go: On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source," writes Kaufman.

"Corinne came up to DeMario at the bar and kissed him. They proceeded to the pool, where they got naked. From this point forward, things turned into 'soft core porn.' They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy," she continues.

"The following day, Monday, a producer who witnessed this hook-up did not show up to work.

According to my source, this producer went on to sue the production for misconduct over what she witnessed between DeMario and Corinne.

"DeMario and Corinne were both shown footage of their hookup during their interviews in the days following their rendezvous. My source was told a producer filed a third party complaint."'

Warner Bros. did not specify the misconduct mentioned, and some on social media are questioning Kaufman's source: Why would a drunken pool hookup halt filming on a show based around drunken pool hookups? As some have pointed out, previous seasons of Bachelor In Paradise have seen contestants get away with much raunchier behaviour:

Raunchy sex never halted production in the past. What made this situation different? — AmberLeigh (@ambrleigh_) June 11, 2017









What did this producer think she was getting into when working for #BachelorInParadise? — not a person! merry (@agent_merry) June 11, 2017









This explains nothing...the show is about adults hooking up. Why would a producer sue? None of this makes sense. #BachelorInParadise — Rachel's Teeth Gap (@memes_bachelor) June 11, 2017









It can't be cancelled because 2 people on the show had sex. That's what the show is all about. LOL. Please say it's not really cancelled. — Katie Naper Even (@KatieNaper) June 11, 2017







