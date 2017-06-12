Meghan Markle was left speechless after one question about her private life at her first public appearance since she attended the UK's society wedding of the year.

Markle, 35, appeared alongside her castmates from Suits at a script reading at the ATX Television Festival in the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.

The Suits cast did a live table read of their pilot episode, to celebrate Suits' upcoming 100th episode.

When Markle was asked whether she had hopes of marrying Prince Harry though, things went silent as she did not reply with an answer. She reportedly smiled instead, and said nothing, the Mail Online reports.

While Markle didn't do any interviews at the event, her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams told Entertainment Tonight she is "so happy" with her royal romance.

"Meghan and I have been such good friends for years now and to see her so happy is great. She's super excited," Adams told ET. "I'm super happy for her and she's been such a pro in this season and it's going so well."

Markle attracted a lot of cheers as she read her Suits script, and reportedly blushed as her co-star Rick Hoffman, joked that she should read part of the script in a British accent.

People.com reports that Prince Harry does not want to rush into marriage just yet.

"He wants her to acclimatise to it all," Ingrid Seward told People. "It's such a whole different world to move into - there's so much to get used to."

"He's really in love with her, but wants to give it his best crack," she added.

Markle described her Suits castmates as being like "family".

"We were in a group email the other day and I was saying we'd all lived in the same corporate housing so on top of working together we were living together which makes a whole different dynamic, I think. We just became this whole family right out the gate," she said.

Markle, who plays the role of paralegal Rachel Zane, said her character was a "role model" because of her successful career.

"I am so happy ... she's worked so hard and I love that, as a role model, how she's been crafted to balance it all and now have this place at the firm where she really knows her standing and her office isn't just because she's a good researcher, it's because she's an associate. She's really earned that spot," she said.

Markle and Prince Harry have been apart in recent weeks, after he also travelled to Singapore and then Australia to launch the Invictus Games which are being held in Sydney in 2018.

