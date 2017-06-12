Salma Hayek has given more details about the time she rejected the advances of Donald Trump - and how he tried to convince her to cheat on her boyfriend.

Appearing on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the 50-year-old said it all started during an event she was attending years ago with her boyfriend at the time. She said a "charming" Trump approached them and offered the actress his coat to keep warm before befriending her boyfriend.

"He's like, 'If you guys are in New York, you can come to Atlantic City, you can stay in my hotel. Give me your number!'" she said.

"Never talked to my boyfriend again. Now he's calling me and he's inviting me out. And I say, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy, are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend'."

But that didn't stop the future president, who told Hayek her boyfriend wasn't "big enough".

"[Trump said] 'He's not good enough for you. He's not important, he's not big enough for you. You have to go out with me'," she said.

When Hayek first revealed last year that she rejected Trump, she also claimed he planted a story with celebrity tabloid National Enquirer as payback.

"When I told him I wouldn't go out with him even if I didn't have a boyfriend ... he called, well he wouldn't say he called, but someone told the National Enquirer," she told El Show del Mandril, a Spanish-language radio program in the US.

She explained she's sure Trump was behind the story because "whenever he wants something to get out, it comes out in the National Enquirer." So what was the dirty story? Hayek claimed the tabloid reported that Trump rejected her because she was "too short".

"Later, he called me and left a message: 'Can you believe this? Who would say such a thing? No, I don't want people to think that about you'," she said. "He thought that I would try to go out with him so people wouldn't think that's why he wouldn't go out with me."

She said she never responded to his message.

Last week, the actress slammed Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Accord on climate change, saying the move could only be the direct result of "stupidity".