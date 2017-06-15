Director Jonathan Teplitzky's sombre, ponderous drama attempts to portray the different sides of Winston Churchill, set during the four days leading up to the allies' invasion of Normandy in June 1944.

We see Churchill (Brian Cox) as a statesman, depressive alcoholic, bully, relentless battler and orator, and as a broken man held together by long-suffering wife Clemmy (Miranda Richardson) - it's a roller coaster few days.

We also learn, from a script by historian Alex von Tunzelmann, that Churchill, the man Brits voted in 2002 as the greatest Britain who ever lived, did everything he could to convince General Dwight Eisenhower (John Slattery) not to go ahead with Operation Overlord, the invasion of France.

Churchill's reluctance to send young men to their fate on the beaches of France was due - which will be poignant for Anzac audiences - to the crippling guilt he felt over his decisions at Gallipoli in World War I.

Advertisement

Almost an apology, this theme runs throughout as we watch Churchill and Eisenhower fight it out in front of their military teams - interestingly, it's clearly Churchill who has lost the dressing room.

This is an ambitious film that presents Churchill as an ordinary man under extraordinary pressure; and yet it lacks the charm or wit Churchill possessed. Instead, we see Churchill repeatedly muttering to himself as he ruminates on decisions and the past, and the emphasis on his instability feels like a dig at his reputation.

Which isn't to fault Brian Cox's performance, which can be described only as committed and one of his most impressive.

Teplitzky acknowledges that creative licence has gone into filling the smaller moments when Churchill is with his wife, on walks, and barking orders to staff. History buffs may argue similar licence has been used when it comes to the larger, historical moment.

If the idea was to make us think again about Churchill's legacy, then Churchill succeeds; it's just a shame it's not presented in a less-convoluted and slow manner.





Cast:

Miranda Richardson, Brian Cox





Director:

Jonathan Teplitzky





Rating:

M (Coarse Language)





Running time:

98 mins





Verdict:

Great performance by Brian Cox, but a slow and perplexing film.