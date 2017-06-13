The group behind one of the year's most celebrated hip-hop records has confirmed plans to visit New Zealand for the first time.

Migos, the Atlanta-based trio of Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, will perform at Auckland's Spark Arena on Tuesday, October 10.

They'll be playing on the back of their acclaimed album Culture, their second album which has spawned several massive hits including T-Shirt, Bad and Boujee and Slippery.



They'll also be familiar to fans of Donald Glover's acclaimed show Atlanta - they appeared as a group of drug dealers called The Migos during one episode.

Advertisement

The show caps off a massive year for the trio, with Culture getting rave reviews, debuting at No 1 on the Billboard album charts and scoring them guest spots on big singles by Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty and Liam Payne.

Their rapping style, woozy quotables often delivering in triplets, has also had a major impact on the genre.

But their year hasn't been without controversy: in February, they were forced to apologise after apparently criticising fellow rapper iLoveMakonnen for his sexuality, saying, "We love all people, gay or straight"; and in May they reportedly refused to perform with drag queens as part of Katy Perry's performance of Bon Appetit on Saturday Night Live.

Migos adds to a packed calendar for hip-hop fans this year, with Lil Yachty due to perform in Auckland next month, grime star Stormzy in August and Mac Miller and Future here in September.

We also hear that another big name familiar to rap fans will soon confirm plans to tour New Zealand for the first time as well.

Migos tickets go on sale on June 19, with a Frontier Members pre-sale beginning on June 16.