NEW YORK (AP) " Partial list of winners for the 2017 Tony Awards, announced Sunday:

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics): "Dear Evan Hansen."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play: Kevin Kline, "Present Laughter."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play: Laurie Metcalf, "A Doll's House, Part 2."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play: Michael Aronov, "Oslo."

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play: Cynthia Nixon, "Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical: Gavin Creel, "Hello, Dolly!"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical: Rachel Bay Jones, "Dear Evan Hansen."