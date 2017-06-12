Just when you thought you'd seen it all during Katy Perry's bizarre Big Brother-style four-day YouTube live stream, it's gotten a lot weirder.

The singer, who is promoting the release of her new album Witness, has been hosting a string of celebrity guests in her televised "home" as part of a bizarre Big Brother-style four-day YouTube live stream.

While playing a game of Truth or Dare with late night show host James Corden, Perry was asked to rank three ex-lovers according to their sex performances (from worst to best) - Diplo, John Mayer and Orlando Bloom.

Despite some early protests, she soon enthusiastically obliged.

Diplo came out on top, then Bloom, with Mayer listed last, although Perry gushed that they were "all amazing lovers".

She added: "I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!"

During the surprisingly candid chat, Perry also admitted Josh Groban is "the one who got away".

"People are like, 'who's the one who got away?' That's Groban," she told Corden. "He's one of my good friends. I love him so much. He's the best."

Back in 2013, Groban told Details magazine that the two "might have skated on the line of dating".

And in case you missed the past few peculiar days in the live stream compound, Perry also sat down with a celebrity therapist, cooked with Gordon Ramsey and was interviewed by podcast host DeRay McKesson.

During her chat with McKesson, the singer addressed her struggle with interviews and attempting to "avoid traps" they set for her.

"I had this interview before and I could just tell they had an agenda and I get it they have editors, bosses," she said.

"Sometimes it's a dance where I was like there's a trap and there's a trap and sometimes it gets so big that it's all just orbiting around me," she added.