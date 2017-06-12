Marvel Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther, giving fans a glimpse of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa/Black Panther, a ruler of Wakanda, while Michael B Jordan (Creed) plays the villainous Eric Killmonger.

Lupita Nyong'o stars as Nakia, one of Wakanda's elite female bodyguards, while Andy Serkis reprises his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron as Ulysses Klaue.

Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya also star.

The trailer has received positive reactions from fans, who praised the lush futurism of Wakanda and the country's female warriors.

Black Panther ladies 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xu12CHvj0N — Best of Marvel (@thebestofmarvel) June 10, 2017









judging by the black panther trailer, Wakanda has been hoarding the entire MCU's supply of fashion sense along with all the vibranium — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) June 10, 2017









That #BlackPanther trailer is next level, I can't. 😱💕 — Evie 🌴🌺 イーヴィー (@Evie_NZ) June 10, 2017









The only thing I'm disappointed about with #BlackPanther trailer is it's too short and we have to wait 9 months until it's in theaters😭 — Cat of Themyscira (@thistlekitty) June 10, 2017





The film - the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 18th - is due for release on February 15, 2018.