Marvel Studios has debuted the first trailer for Black Panther, giving fans a glimpse of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther is directed by Ryan Coogler and follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.
Chadwick Boseman plays T'Challa/Black Panther, a ruler of Wakanda, while Michael B Jordan (Creed) plays the villainous Eric Killmonger.
Lupita Nyong'o stars as Nakia, one of Wakanda's elite female bodyguards, while Andy Serkis reprises his role from Avengers: Age of Ultron as Ulysses Klaue.
Forest Whitaker, Angela Bassett and Get Out's Daniel Kaluuya also star.
The trailer has received positive reactions from fans, who praised the lush futurism of Wakanda and the country's female warriors.
The film - the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 18th - is due for release on February 15, 2018.