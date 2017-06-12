Microsoft is expected to drop more information on Project Scorpio - its high-performance console first teased at last year's E3 - at its press conference today.

Scorpio is a full-on upgrade, with better support for native 4K gaming and VR headsets.

Releasing Project Scorpio also gives Microsoft an answer to last year's PlayStation Pro, which has helped boost Sony console sales by 26 percent.

It also puts a new console on the market just months after Nintendo's successful Switch launch.

