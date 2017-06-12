Jennifer Lawrence is fine after her private jet was forced to make an emergency landing.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress was reportedly travelling from Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday when one of the engines failed at 31,000 feet.

The pilots made an emergency landing in Buffalo, New York, but while in the middle of the unscheduled stop, the other engine failed.

Fortunately, the private plane landed safely in Buffalo, New York, and was greeted by multiple emergency vehicles.

A spokesperson for the 26-year-old actress - who had been in Kentucky visiting family - confirmed to E! News that she was unhurt.

Lawrence had reportedly been visiting family in Louisville.

- Bang! Showbiz