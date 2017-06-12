Last night's episode of Survivor New Zealand saw Lee eliminated after a Redemption Island challenge against Mike.

Lee's elimination sees him become the first member of the tribal jury, who will help determine the final winner of the television competition.

The Redemption Island challenge between Lee and Mike came after an unexpected twist at last week's tribal council, at which Mike was voted out after a surprise on-the-spot immunity challenge.

Lee is the seventh contestant no longer in the running for the competition.

Tickets are now available for Survivor's live final on Wednesday July 5.