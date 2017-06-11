Recent reports have claimed Schapelle Corby was "in talks" to appear on the UK's celebrity version of Big Brother, but Corby and her family have laughed off the rumours.

While the reports claimed the production company were gearing up to market her as "Australia's most famous drug smuggler", Schapelle's older sister Mercedes has watered down the rumours, calling them "a load of crap".

Taking to Instagram today, Mercedes jumped on the reports her sister will appear on the reality show saying she "had to laugh" at the rumours.

Haha 🤣🤣🤣 what a load of crap this is.. apparently Schapelle has signed a deal and is applying for her visa to uk. It's just BS reporting again. Who are these made up sources close to the family I wonder spinning all these quotes?? Mum makes the best hot tomato sauce lets call this sauce dumbmato! @schapelle.corby had to laugh 😜 A post shared by Mercedes Corby (@mercedescorby) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Schapelle herself commented on the post writing "Weird hey @mercedescorby. First I've heard of it. Just googled it. False news".

One of Corby's friends also slammed reports she was planning to appear on Britain's I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

"No one knows her in England so I don't see how that could be the case," a friend told Private Sydney.

That's not to say Corby isn't garnering a following in her own right.

Right before her deportation from Indonesia last month, Schapelle set up her own Instagram account to document her mad return to Australia. The account garnered more than 150,000 followers in less than a day.

Since setting up the account, the 39-year-old Queenslander has become a regular poster often sharing photos to raise awareness for missing or abducted children.