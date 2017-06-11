Ed Sheeran has made his much-anticipated appearance on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke, during which he admitted he was "an unfortunate looking kid" - leading to God granting him his talent.

The 26-year-old Shape Of You hitmaker was tickling viewers as he belted out some of his top hits with the Gavin And Stacey star shortly before shoving a whopping 55 Maltesers in his mouth at one time.

READ MORE:

• The Block NZ: Is there a stink on site already?

• Maria Tutaia's glam new role

Ed joined a legion of stars in taking a seat in James' Range Rover for the skit on The Late Late Show, with predecessors including Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber and Adele.

Advertisement

As he took the seat in the car, the flame-haired singer admitted the premise of the show baffled him slightly although once he had his guitar out he was tickled by singing his tracks alongside funnyman James, reports the Daily Mail.

In a rare moment of seriousness, Ed admitted he uses his guitar as "an armour" before joking of his youthful looks: 'I was so nervous about coming on this show because I couldn't see what was funny about me singing my songs.

"As soon as I took out my guitar it was funny. As a person I can have conversation and be personable but musically if you stand me there with a microphone (without a guitar) I feel a bit naked but I've been glued to this guitar since i was like 11.

"It was just a way if it ever feels awkward I just take out my guitar. I was quite an unfortunate looking kid and I feel like God looked down on me and thought you need help getting laid mate."

Aside from his saucy admission, Ed then showed off his other talent to James as the comic said: "I wanna clear something up. There's a snack in Britain called Maltesers. Is it true you can fit 45 Maltesers in your mouth?"

James then withdrew a huge jar of the sweets and the duo stuffed their faces, although James faltered long before Ed managed to stuff his eye-popping amount

Atop his many talents, Ed discussed his choice not to have a phone, saying: "I've had a year of no texts, no calls, just emails. You should definitely do it. I don't have a phone anymore. It's what it would be like for our parents like 30 years ago.

"I'd wake up and there'd be like 50 messages and no one would say: "Hey how are you?" It would be can you do this, can you lend me this, can you give me this. It was fine at the start and it got really draining so I went travelling and got a real scope on it and made an album I love,"

One of his other anecdotes came in the form of the famous story in which he perilously hit Justin Bieber with a gold club.

James kicked off the conversation saying: "What I like about you is you like drinking in a dive bar and skanky pubs".

Ed went on: "What I like doing is bringing people who don't drink in dive bars and skanky pubs to said dive bars and skanky pubs. I was in Tokyo with Justin Bieber, no security nothing just him.

"We wound up on a gold course and he put the golf ball in his mouth and said go on hit it, and I was thinking: "No no please I cant hit him in the face". I had this driving wedge and I cracked him across the face. it was cool surprisingly. He was like oh bro then just got on with it."