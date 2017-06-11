Kiwi actor Ryan Cooper has revealed he is still savouring his lip-locking time with Scarlett Johansson, saying he still "holds a little bit" of the star's breath in his lungs.

Cooper told Confidential on Nova about his time working with the Hollywood super star on their film Rough Night, getting into detail about their time together.

Of course, it wasn't actually a kiss - or as Cooper called it, a "frenchie" - but he was still pretty pleased with getting mouth-to-mouth from Johansson and copping a "lungful of carbon dioxide from Scarlett".

Cooper plays a stripper in the movie but spent the majority of the movie pretending to be dead - hence the mouth to mouth.

That said, Cooper still went all in for the role, gaining 14kg of muscle to play the part.

Previously, Cooper worked as a carpenter before he was signed to modelling agency Chic Model Management. He made a name for himself after modelling for the likes of for DKNY Jeans, Armani Exchange and Hugo Boss underwear.