BERLIN (AP) " A building of books and a curtain made from reindeer skulls are two of the installations on show at this year's documenta exhibition of contemporary art.

The 14th edition of the 100-day show opens Saturday in Kassel, Germany, with a million visitors expected by Sept. 17.

Curated by Adam Szymczyk, the exhibition has a twin show this year in Athens that runs until July 16.

One of the most striking installations, the Parthenon of Books by Argentine artist Marta Minujin, is a work in progress. Visitors are invited to contribute to its construction by donating formerly or currently forbidden books.

