Tom Hardy has posted an emotional tribute to Woody, his beloved dog and "shining example of man's best friend", who has died after an illness.

The actor rescued Woody from the roadside as a stray puppy and the pair were inseparable, often appearing together on film sets and at premieres.

"He didn't have a bad bone in his body. All he knew was love," Hardy said.

In a heartfelt tribute, he wrote: "The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side...

"To the bestest friend ever. To me and to a family who loved him beyond words and whom he loved without doubt more than I have ever known. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever."

In an online message to his fans on the Tom Hardy Dot Org Tumblr page, Hardy said his dog died earlier this week "after a very hard and short six month battle" with polymyositis, an inflammatory muscle disorder.

"He was only age six. He was far too young to leave us and we at home are devastated by his loss. I am ultimately grateful for his loyal companionship and love and it is of some great comfort that he is no longer suffering," he said.

"He was special bro, a shining example of man's best friend. He burnt very very bright and those that burn very bright sometimes burn half as long.

"Thank you Woody for choosing to find us. We will love you and be with you and you with us forever. Never ever ever forgotten. Your boy Tom xxx I love you beyond words. To the moon and back again and again. To infinity and beyond."