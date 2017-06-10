Kourtney Kardashian shared her birthday wishes for Kanye West on Instagram but her post copped some criticism from fans as Yeezy looked totally miserable.

Kourtney captioned the snap: "Happy birthday Kanye...la familia wouldn't be the same without you."

happy birthday Kanye...la familia wouldn't be the same without you. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PDT

Followers were quick to comment on Kanye's unhappy expression with one saying, "He looks so damn over it" and another commenting, "Why does he look so uncomfortable?"

Others suggested that if that was the best birthday photo she could come up with that maybe it was time for Yeezy to "get the f*** out" of the Kardashians' world.

Thankfully, Ye's wife Kim Kardashian actually managed to find a pic of the rapper looking happy.

She wrote on kimkardashianwest.com "Happy birthday, babe! I know you're not on social media anymore, so you're not gonna see it anyway-and I'm going to be with you to tell you! But if I don't post it, then all the stories will start so...I love you so much! Happy birthday!"

Happy Birthday babe I love you so much! You inspire me every day to be a better person! I'm so grateful for you ❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 8, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Kim's mother Kris Jenner also posted, saying: "Happy birthday to my son. You are an amazing Dad, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much...

"You bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives. I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love."

Happy birthday to my son #kanyewest!! You are an amazing Dad, amazing husband, amazing son, amazing brother and a beautiful soul who I love so very much... you bring such joy and are such an inspiration to all of us and we are beyond blessed to have you in our lives....I hope you have the most wonderful day filled with love ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:19am PDT



