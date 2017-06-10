Katy Perry seems to be having a tough time promoting her latest album Witness, because she's taken a leaf out of Shia LaBeouf's book and is livestreaming her whole life for the weekend for publicity.
Get it? So you can "Witness" her life? If only we were kidding.
According to People Magazine, five cameras are broadcasting from inside a Los Angeles residence capturing everything from obvious publicity stunts (like yoga with Jesse Tyler Ferguson) to the most mundane activities (like Katy eating and sleeping).
The pop star spent a lot of time sleeping on camera, bringing in an artist to create a domino display for her overnight to keep things interesting.
She then spent the morning dancing to her own record and showing off her dog to the camera while her team made breakfast for her.
And then for 20 full minutes, fans got to watch Katy Perry meditate in complete silence.
At the time of writing, Perry was giving an interview in which she very tearfully spoke about why she cut her hair.
It's hard to tell if this is more or less weird than the time Shia LaBeouf livestreamed himself watching his own movies for 10 hours straight.