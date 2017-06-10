Ronan Keating turned up in a pretty unexpected place last night - a house party in Wellington.

The pop star is in the country following the British and Irish Lions tour to celebrate his son Jack's 18th birthday.

But Keating took the opportunity to reunite with his old mate, Hurricanes star Julian Savea, who on Friday night played his 100th game and celebrated at an intimate house party thrown by his wife Fatima Savea.

Keating appeared in multiple Instagram videos posted by Fatima and fellow party-goers which looked to include other Hurricanes players and their partners.

He was snapped dancing and - most importantly - leading some raucous singalongs of his hit When You Say Nothing At All and Boyzone's No Matter What.

Keating and Savea first made friends in 2016 during the Hurricanes' Super Rugby trip to Sydney.

Savea posted this photo of himself with his brother Ardie and the Keatings to Instagram, as well as a clip of Keating singing for the boys on Twitter.

Massive thanks to @rokeating and @jackkeating_ for hanging out with boys the last couple of days! Pleasure getting to know you both! #topblokes huge win for the boys and awesome effort to grind out the win #proud #blackandyellow A post shared by Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) on Jul 9, 2016 at 6:38am PDT





"When you say nothing at all" @ronanofficial 😁😂 love your work pic.twitter.com/uMBZpX7Bl8 — Julian Savea (@juliansavea7) July 9, 2016







