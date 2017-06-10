Actress Glenne Headly, who starred in movies like Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Dick Tracy, has died aged 63.

Headly, made her big break alongside Michael Caine and Steve Martin in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels in 1988.

She played the cunning "victim" Janet, who gets the best of con artists Caine and Martin.

The success of Scoundrels led her to be cast in Dick Tracy, in which she played Tess Trueheart, the girlfriend of Warren Beatty's character, reports News.com.au.

She went on to appear in the films Mr. Holland's Opus (1995) opposite Richard Dreyfuss, Getting Even with Dad (1994) and Don Jon (2013), as the mum of Joseph Gordon-Levitt's character.

Advertisement

Headly also appeared in many TV shows including Gray's Anatomy, ER and Parks and Recreation.

She was filming Seth Rogan's new TV show called Future Man, alongside The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson, when she died.

Hutcherson paid tribute to Headly on Instagram, saying "my heart is broken".

"I'm gonna miss her presence, her smile, and the way she made me feel like her son before, between, and after they called action and cut," he said.

× Glenne Headly as Doctor Abby Keaton on ER. Photo / Getty Images Glenne Headly as Doctor Abby Keaton on ER. Photo / Getty Images

"Grab onto those who make you feel loved. My heart is broken today and I can only imagine what those closest to her are going through. With lead hearts we are going to celebrate the irreplaceable Glenne Headly."

Her publicist confirmed the news of her death.

"It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," her reps told People magazine. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time."

She was also twice nominated for Primetime Emmy's for Outstanding Supporting Actress, for her 1989 debut TV role in Lonesome Dove, and her 1996 turn in Bastard Out Of Carolina.

A cause of death has not yet been reported.

Headly was married to John Malkovich from 1982-1990. They split after he reportedly had an affair with his Dangerous Liasons co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.

She is survived by her husband Byron McCulloch, who she married in 1993, and son Stirling.