Amanda Bynes has given her first interview in four years and has revealed everything from her plans to return to acting and what happened with that infamous Drake tweet.

The troubled actress retired from acting in 2012 and removed herself from the limelight entirely when she suffered a very public meltdown involving several arrests and issues with drugs.

Speaking to Diana Madison on American television programme 'Good Morning America', Amanda said: "I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I'm going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I'm a fan of and maybe another TV show where I'm the star of it."

The star also added she is "very realistic" about her acting goals and said she knows she has to "take it step by step."

She also spoke about her now famous tweet to Drake in 2013 in which she said she wanted him to "murder my vagina".

She told Madison: "I actually wasn't being insincere. I was serious, but I was also on drugs, so that was my way of saying like, 'Let's do it man.'

"But I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious. He's hot! What does that even mean? It just means, like, 'F**k me, Drake!'"

Amanda first gained fame in the late 1990s when she starred in Nickelodeon's 'All That', before going on to star in eponymously titled 'The Amanda Show' between 1999 and 2002.

The 31-year-old star then progressed to movies, with starring roles in the likes of 'She's The Man', 'Hairspray', and 'Easy A'.

Although the star hasn't announced what shows she will be taking part in, it was previously reported Nickelodeon were desperate to get her back on the channel and have been trying to "reach" the beauty to discuss the possibility of starring in a new show.