NEW YORK (AP) " National Public Radio said Friday that two of its correspondents killed last year in Afghanistan were not victims of a random attack as previously believed.

NPR said that David Gilkey, a news photographer and video editor, and Zabihullah Tamanna, an Afghan journalist working for the American broadcaster, were part of a convoy targeted by the Taliban because of a tip that Americans were a part of it. They were killed a year ago this week on the road to Marjah, Afghanistan.

NPR said it began investigating the case because Tamanna's wounds were not consistent with the initial report that they were killed by grenade fire.

It's not clear whether the Taliban knew the men were journalists. NPR said it is still looking in to the case.