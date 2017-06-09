More than $110,000 was raised by a raft of Tauranga women at the annual 'Ladies Charity Luncheon' at the ASB Arena.



Just under 1,000 women attended the event.



There were numerous prizes on offer, including New Zealand First Party Leader Winston Peters, who was put under the hammer and auctioned off.



"They sent me an invitation for a great cause. I thought it was worth making the effort, I mean after all that's what our society depends upon - people making voluntary efforts all around New Zealand."



Mr Peters was one of 30 'Bond Boys' auctioned off at the lunch, with women bidding for their services for the duration of the afternoon.



Women all around were dressed to the nines but Mr Peters said everything he was wearing was from the Salvation Army.



"Tauranga's best thing has always been its climate. And all the maritime advantages, plus the proximity to the ski fields and the proximity to Auckland. But perhaps its biggest advantage is it's far enough away from Auckland - to not be contaminated by it."



The event had a star line-up of guest speakers, along with some zany prizes to bid on.



One of the most hotly contested items was a vasectomy operation, donated by Bay Urology, which had women standing on tables raising hands for the prize.



Money raised at the Ladies Charity Luncheon auction will go to Hawaiki Rising Voyaging Trust and Tauranga Riding for the Disabled.



Guests had a three-course meal, and evening entertainment from dancers and singers that had ladies dancing the night away - bond boys becoming dance partners as well as waiters.

