Disney is on the hunt for a Māori speaking Moana.

The Māori language version is being created by Taika Waititi's Matewa Media Trust, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Studios.

"It's been a big dream of mine to see mainstream movies translated into Te Reo Māori,"

says Waititi.

The recording process will take place over the next few months with actors Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement and Oscar Kightley reprising their roles.

Te Whānau-a-Apanui's Rob Ruha, a multi-award-winning composer and solo artist, has joined the team as both Musical Director and as an integral part of the translation and adaptation team.

"For indigenous audiences to hear films in their own language is a huge deal, helping to normalise the native voice and give a sense of identification.

"It also encourages our youth to continue with their love and learning of the language, letting them know their culture has a place in the world."

Casting information can be found at http://www.adrenalingroup.com/casting/.