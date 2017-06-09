The late Steve Irwin's son Robert (Bob) Irwin has made quite an impression on Jimmy Fallon.

The 13-year-old was on Jimmy's show with a few of his animal friends this week - and he showed off many of his dad's characteristics.

"We love having you on. You always bring really cool animals," Fallon said. "It's very informative, but also very scary for me."

Robert is about to go on an expedition with the Australia Zoo this year in honour of his late father.

"I know that you can't come with us, because you'll be doing the show, but we've decided that the first crocodile that we're going to catch we're going to name Jimmy Fallon after you," Robert told Fallon.

"You can actually go online and you can track Jimmy Fallon. You'll see exactly where he goes," he said. "It'll be awesome!"

"It's like Twitter, except for alligators ... I'm honoured. That's so cool." Fallon joked.

