LOS ANGELES (AP) " A lawyer for Roman Polanski says his sex crime victim will directly appeal to a judge to end the case against him.

Attorney Harland Braun said Samantha Geimer will appear Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court to help make the case that Polanski has served his time for the 40-year-old crime.

The Oscar-winner has been a fugitive since he fled to France in 1978 after pleading guilty to having unlawful sex with a minor.

Polanski feared the judge was going to renege on the plea agreement and send him away for more time than the six weeks he served in prison prior to sentencing.

Advertisement

Geimer, who was 13 at the time, has long supported Polanski's bid to end the case, but has never appeared on his behalf in court.