America's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell said it was "one of the most amazing things I've ever seen," and it's hard to disagree with him.

Mandy Harvey's audition on the TV talent show earned her a standing ovation from the judges and studio audience and left viewers at home in "floods of tears".

Ms Harvey, 29, lost her hearing when she was 18 due to a connective tissue disorder that effected her nerves.

She gave up on music as a result but rediscovered her passion a few years later.

Speaking to the judges with the help of an interpreter and performing without shoes so she could feel "the tempo and the beat through the floor," Ms Harvey sang an original song called Try and brought the house down.

After the performance, judge Simon Cowell hit the Golden Buzzer sending Ms Harvey straight through to the America's Got Talent live finals.

#MandyHarvey made me cry as I watched her audition for #AGT Proof that being deaf or being different can't stop you in living life 😢😍 — Dulcinea (@dwzulueta) June 7, 2017









#mandyharvey Your spirit brought tears to my eyes! You inspire me and your beautiful voice and message were wonderful for all. #dontgiveup — jennifer pelaez (@jennifer9674) June 7, 2017









I just watched the #MandyHarvey AGT video. Holy feels. My eyes are sweating. — MIYAGI🏮 (@mitchiedotcom) June 8, 2017









Let #MandyHarvey be a lesson to everyone. Never give up and don't let anything ever stop you. Just be YOU. — Brandon Mazepa (@BrandonMazepa) June 8, 2017



