Jerry Seinfeld has spoken about his brutal rejection of Kesha on a recent red carpet.

The comedian was being interviewed at the David Lynch Foundation's National Night of Laughter and Song on June 5 when the pop star ran up to him and asked for a hug.

Seinfeld politely declined the singer's advances, not once but three times.

Speaking to Extra reporter AJ Calloway today, Seinfeld explained that he had no idea who Kesha was when she approached him.

Advertisement

LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger -- Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017





"I'm 63, I don't know every pop star," he said.

"I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off. When you get to be my age and you've done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality ... I don't hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere ... hug isn't first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that."

The Extra reporter told Seinfeld that Kesha was a fan of his long-running sitcom, to which the comedian replied, "I'm so flattered by that, but the TV only works one way ... I can't see who's watching".

Once they were inside the event on June 5, Seinfeld confirmed that he did have a chat with the adoring pop star about his red carpet rejection.

"She was very nice about it, we laughed about it," he said.

But did she get the hug she was hoping for?

"No," Seinfeld said.