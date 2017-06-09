Ivanka Trump is copping heat for her latest magazine cover, with its unfortunate headline quickly turning into an online meme.
The latest issue of US Weekly Magazine features a large photo of Ivanka and, inset, her US President father Donald with the headline, 'Ivanka takes a stand: Why I disagree with my dad.'
"Balancing her personal ideals with love and loyalty to her father, the president's daughter will always fight for what she believes in," the mag trumpets.
An online teaser for the cover story shows that, at least officially, Ivanka herself has nothing to do with the "tell-all" article, instead quoting "a source close" to her.
But the response from readers has been swift, as Trump critics ask how exactly Ivanka is "taking a stand" when she's now an official White House employee in her father's administration.
And the phrase "Why I disagree with my dad" has taken on a life of its own online:
US Weekly highlights some of Ivanka's less conservative views on topics ranging from climate change to LGBT rights, quoting their source as saying Ivanka is trying to affect change from inside the White House.
"Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," the insider says.
"They win some and they lose some."