Ivanka Trump is copping heat for her latest magazine cover, with its unfortunate headline quickly turning into an online meme.

The latest issue of US Weekly Magazine features a large photo of Ivanka and, inset, her US President father Donald with the headline, 'Ivanka takes a stand: Why I disagree with my dad.'

"Balancing her personal ideals with love and loyalty to her father, the president's daughter will always fight for what she believes in," the mag trumpets.

Ivanka Trump battles her father on everything from LGBT rights to NAFTA, @usweekly reported. https://t.co/HPSDQ2FxFF — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) June 7, 2017





An online teaser for the cover story shows that, at least officially, Ivanka herself has nothing to do with the "tell-all" article, instead quoting "a source close" to her.

But the response from readers has been swift, as Trump critics ask how exactly Ivanka is "taking a stand" when she's now an official White House employee in her father's administration.

And the phrase "Why I disagree with my dad" has taken on a life of its own online:

WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/XWsCpCB0Re — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) June 7, 2017









"WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD" pic.twitter.com/Gr0ngIkAZu — Eliot Nelson (@eliotnelson) June 7, 2017









BREAKING: Live footage of Ivanka Taking a Stand pic.twitter.com/d6NkiZFXed — Jon (@prasejeebus) June 7, 2017









WHY I DISAGREE WITH MY DAD pic.twitter.com/sAg0ENd681 — Calvin (@Calloy811) June 8, 2017

















Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/ZtH7L9qWHF — ANTHONY OLIVEIRA (@meakoopa) June 7, 2017









Why I Disagree With My Dad pic.twitter.com/XMVVz7FuKL — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 7, 2017









Why I Disagree With My Dad was the subject line of the email I wrote my mom about why my parents should unground me in 9th grade — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) June 7, 2017









You can safely bet this story was approved by Ivanka.

NB: US Weekly was just bought by the pro-Trump Natl. Enquirer https://t.co/WFrKXEwYqY https://t.co/l0jHWpnXL2 — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) June 7, 2017





US Weekly highlights some of Ivanka's less conservative views on topics ranging from climate change to LGBT rights, quoting their source as saying Ivanka is trying to affect change from inside the White House.

"Sometimes she and Jared are a big influence on Donald and sometimes he takes other opinions into account and does something they disagree with," the insider says.

"They win some and they lose some."