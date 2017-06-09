Jack Bauer is unkillable, but he's also irreplaceable.

That's the take out from news that 24 reboot 24: Legacy is being axed after just one season.

The real-time show aired on New Zealand screens earlier this year and replaced Kiefer Sutherland's Bauer with a new hero for the franchise, Eric Carter, played by Corey Hawkins.

Despite faring well with critics, TV network Fox has canned it.

Advertisement

The Independent reported Fox CEO Dana Walden as saying: "We were so happy with the creative on (the) show. We think Corey did a great job - replacing Jack Bauer was no easy feat."

The Hollywood Reporter suggested all was not lost, and network executives were talking to producers about different options for reviving the format.

Sutherland last played Bauer in 2014's shortened ninth season 24: Live Another Day.