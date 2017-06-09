Boney M continue their tour around the North Island this week finishing in Auckland on Friday June 16.

Boney M outraged fans when they opened their tour of New Zealand with a 50-minute concert in Dunedin.

Some fans considered they had been short-changed by the remnants of the 70s disco group.

Classic Promotions had listed Wednesday night's concert on its website as running from 7.30pm-11pm. However, Boney M did not arrive onstage until 8.50pm, and only played for 50 minutes. Fans who had paid upwards of $90 for tickets were left fuming.

Concert attendee Paul Mitchell dubbed the band "Phoney M".

"True musos, you can see in their face -- they love music and entertaining the public. They [Boney M] were just there to entertain our wallets."

Attendee Melanie Macleod called the performance "crap".

"I'd like my money back ... they're ripping people off."

Ngairena Hibbs said the concert was "appalling", and the worst concert she had seen. Others loved the show, but said it was "too short".

Classic Promotions responded in a press statement yesterday: "While the band performed an hour of their greatest hits, which was incredible and the crowd loved it, we will be asking the band to extend their set for the duration of the tour of New Zealand.

"Regarding the on-stage time, tickets currently say doors open at 7.30pm, we will now be getting Boney M on stage at approximately 8.15pm for each show.

"We would like to apologise for the late start time last night and are working to rectify this for the rest of the tour so everyone can enjoy the show and all the hits."