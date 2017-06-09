Lorde has followed through on her promise to return to Kiwi stages, announcing six intimate New Zealand shows for November.

The Kiwi pop star is bringing her Melodrama World Tour home for shows in Dunedin, Christchurch and Wellington, finishing with three dates in Auckland.

The tour will follow the release of her much-anticipated second album Melodrama, due for release on June 16.

Lorde will play Dunedin's Town Hall, Christchurch's Isaac Theatre Royal, Wellington's Michael Fowler Centre and three shows at Auckland's Powerstation.

The shows are in smaller venues than her previous concerts at Spark Arena and Silo Park, in stark contrast to the festival slots she's been playing so far this year.

In a short video, the pop star said she was "so excited" and promised the shows would be "a blast".

On Twitter, Lorde said the shows were part of a world tour, and more dates would be added soon.









only in 2017 would one be launching a tour and watching comey testify at the same time — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017





She also promised to release Sober, another single from Meldrama, to celebrate.

also, check your streaming service at midnight. to celebrate the tour launching, i'm giving you one more new song. it starts with "S"... ⚡️ — Lorde (@lorde) June 8, 2017





Tickets go on sale from midday Monday, June 19. A presale for Frontier members begins on June 14.

Melodrama World Tour - New Zealand dates:

November 7: Town Hall, Dunedin (all ages)

November 8: Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch (all ages)

November 11: Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington (all ages)

November 12: Powerstation, Auckland (all ages)

November 14: Powerstation, Auckland (18+, limited all-ages section)

November 15: Powerstation, Auckland (18+, limited all-ages section)