NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) " A list of winners at the 2017 CMT Music Awards, which aired live Wednesday from the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

" Video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

" Male video of the year: Keith Urban, "Blue Ain't Your Color"

" Female video of the year: Carrie Underwood, "Church Bells"

" Duo video of the year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

" Group video of the year: Little Big Town, "Better Man"

" Breakthrough video of the year: Lauren Alaina, "Road Less Traveled"

" Collaborative video of the year: Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood, "The Fighter"

" CMT performance of the year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, "Want to Want Me" (from "CMT Crossroads")

" Social superstar of the year: Keith Urban