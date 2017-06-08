When Cliff Curtis landed a lead role in four Avatar films, many wondered how he'd be able to keep his role in Fear the Walking Dead.

Turns out he won't have to - his character appears to have just been killed off.

Curtis has played Travis Manawa for two full seasons of Fear the Walking Dead, but in two-part opening episode of season three, his run seemed to come to an end.

But Manawa didn't fall victim to a zombie bite. He was shot and fell to his death from a helicopter.

On AMC's Walking Dead blog, Curtis said Manawa - a schoolteacher with Maori heritage - was too much of a good guy to survive a zombie apocalypse.

"He was a good guy, but he was so laboured by his sense of ethics and values and what's right. Being a good man is not good for you in the apocalypse. It's kind of a problem in this world," he said.

"I think one of the themes on the show is that the people are more dangerous than the zombies. The real danger in this world is how distorted humanity becomes when it's solely focused on survival.

"Morality, values and ethics all go out the window. It's about how you can survive the next 10 minutes and protect the people that are going to help protect you because you can't survive alone."

Fans quickly took to Twitter to voice their disapproval, with some suggesting he could yet return.

Travis Manawa had just became a badass character and boom he's gone. Props to Fear TWD for catching us all off guard. That was Epic — Ryan The Lion™ (@HerculesHandy) June 8, 2017









Wow wow wow wow, like seriously what the hell just happened!!! That can't be real. #FearTWD 😳😳😳 — Aaron James (@BengalsReds513) June 5, 2017









I seriously shed tears for Travis on Fear the Walking Dead. 😢 — Teresa Warren (@curlygrlconcept) June 6, 2017

















Someone just got Ned Stark'd on #FearTWD — Long Time Listener (@ltl27) June 5, 2017





Curtis will begin filming four Avatar sequels later this year after being headhunted by director James Cameron.

He recently revealed he didn't have to audition for his role, wtih Cameron calling him out of the blue.