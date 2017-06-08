Te Awamutu resident and former Bachelorette Alicia Cowan loves animals.

So much so, that she spent hours confined in a 56 square metre cage to raise awareness about factory farming.

Miss Cowan quickly made an impression on The Bachelor NZ season two after introducing herself as the proud owner of 20 different pets, including a handful of cats.

She survived eight rose ceremonies before being sent home by Bachelor Jordan Mauger.

Off the screen, her love of animals remains steadfast.

Miss Cowan was one of 40 people who entered a cage in Auckland for 40 hours on Friday night.

The social experiment, dubbed 'Caged Beings', was organised by SAFE.

It simulated what 125 million caged animals experience every day in New Zealand, according to the animal rights organisation.

The experience encompassed two nights sleeping on the floor, a diet of muesli and soy milk, and limited access to the toilet.

Miss Cowan was invited as a "supportive guest" and spent four hours in the cage.

She would have stayed for 40 hours but had her own animal commitments in Te Awamutu, she says.

Also in the cage was Shortland Street stars Tane Williams and Luke Patrick and MasterChef's 2013 winner Aaron Brunet and his 17-year-old daughter Ariana.

Miss Cowan says the experience was "emotional and empowering".

Three volunteers found it too hard and left the cage on the second night.

"It was very restricting and tough," she says.

After 40 hours, the remaining people left the cage challenge exhausted and sleep deprived.

Miss Cowan says the experience highlighted the poor treatment and living conditions of factory farmed animals.

"New Zealand is turning a blind eye to cruelty and suffering. It's unnecessary and disgraceful."

Miss Cowan and her animals - she's lost count of how many - have lived in Te Awamutu for the last six years.

"I was born an animal-lover.

"Anyone that comes into my life must love animals, too. We're a package deal."